Mici Italian Named to 2022 FastCasual 'Top 100 Movers and Shakers' List

We are disrupting the $48 billion pizza business by blending the speed and convenience of the big pizza players with the quality of the artisanal mom and pop pizza places.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FastCasual recently announced the winners of its annual Top Movers and Shakers Award, recognizing 75 brands and 25 leaders who are propelling the fast casual restaurant industry forward. Mici Italian, which won #43 of 75 brands overall, has been a fast casual restaurant sharing their authentic Italian menu from family recipes since 2004.
The Top 100 Movers and Shakers Awards are presented by Networld Media, owner and operator of FastCasual.com, a leading restaurant industry online news publication. The honorees were announced and awarded on Sunday, May 22 during an awards banquet held at the London House Chicago.
Focused on providing fast but authentic Italian pizzas, pastas and salads, the Mici Italian team spent 2021 fine-tuning a strong foundation so it could grow in 2022. With attractive unit economics in place, operational efficiencies allowing it to simplify the cooking of its artisanal NY style pizza for true fast casual service, and high levels of consumer engagement (over 70% of customers are part of the loyalty program), the chain is embarking on aggressive franchise growth. In just four months, the chain has signed franchise groups to open nearly 60 locations across TX, AZ, and MI and is in discussions with experienced franchise owners for several other markets. Coupled with corporate unit growth in its home state of Colorado, Mici Italian plans to double its unit count in 2022 and grow well beyond in the years to come.
“We are disrupting the $48 billion pizza business by blending the speed and convenience of the big pizza players with the quality of the artisanal mom and pop pizza places,” Partner and Chief Growth Officer Matt Stanton said. “This combination of artisanal food with convenience is the true spirit of fast casual and resonates with customers like nothing I’ve ever seen. Once they try our food and experience our speed of service, they are hooked and stay highly engaged with the brand.”
Due to an already booming off-premise dining business (pick-up and delivery), the Mici team adapted well during COVID-19 to handle the changing environment, retain employees, and grew sales and units through the pandemic. Looking forward, they recently rolled out their franchise training program, employee retention strategies, updated their web design (to be revealed soon!), and have fine-tuned their processes for repeatable growth.
Since its creation 17 years ago, the FastCasual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list has recognized the industry's most successful brands. The Top 100 is similar in that it's not always looking for the most profitable or fastest-growing brands, but also recognizing the companies that make this list for their dedication to innovation, leadership, and resilience. These companies and their hard work does not go unnoticed, especially during the last few years.
About Mici Italian
Founded in 2004 by Miceli siblings Jeff, Michael and Kim, Mici is an emerging Italian restaurant franchise based in Denver. Mici’s streamlined artisanal menu offers comforting, classic Italian fare steeped in generations of family history, all prepared quickly without losing an inch of quality, for families who don’t always have the time or money to prepare a full Italian dinner and each location offers minimal wait and delivery times thanks to high-efficiency kitchen operations. Recently Mici began national growth and is launching the brand in several markets this summer including DFW, Phoenix, and Detroit.
Mici has earned various awards throughout the years, including being named to Fast Casual Magazine’s 2022 Top Movers and Shakers; QSR Magazine’s 40/40 List for 2022: America's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals; one of “11 Restaurant Brands on the Cusp of Greatness,” by QSR Magazine; “8 Italian Fast Casual Concepts Stirring the Pot,” by Nation’s Restaurant News; In Denver, Mici has been awarded 5280 Magazine’s Readers’ Choice “Best Italian, Best Pizza, Best Meatball and Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant” for Top of the Town for the past 10 years; and Westword’s “Best Pizza and Best Dinner Under $10.” Mici’s CEO Elliot Schiffer has been named one of “The most influential restaurant CEOs in the country,” by Nation’s Restaurant News readers as well as one of 2017s Top New Executives; and one of Denver Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 recipients for 2020.
