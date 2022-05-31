Press Releases

05/31/2022

Governor Lamont Launches 2022 Summer Reading Challenge

Winners of the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge Recognized

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut State Department of Education Commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, and State Librarian Deborah Schander today announced the launch of the 2022 Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge – an annual, statewide program encouraging students to read books during the summer months. This year’s theme is “Read Beyond the Beaten Path!”

“There is a considerable amount of research indicating that children who do not read during the summer can lose valuable reading progress made during the prior school year,” Governor Lamont said. “We want to encourage all students to read, learn, and have fun with books during the summer months.”

“The Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge helps foster confident and proficient readers in Connecticut and is a gateway to becoming productive, engaged lifelong learners for many of our students,” Commissioner Russell-Tucker said. “Congratulations to the 2021 top-performing schools and students. This year’s challenge, ‘Read Beyond the Beaten Path,’ will keep our students learning throughout the summer as they embark on literary adventures to far and familiar places.”

“Learning doesn’t stop at the end of a school year, and summer reading plays a vital role in our students’ ongoing development as friends and citizens,” State Librarian Schander said. “Congratulations to all our 2021 top-performing schools and students. As you choose your selections for this summer’s challenge, don’t forget to check out the wealth of free resources available to all students through the Connecticut State Library’s eGo eBook platform and your local public libraries.”

Coordinated by the Connecticut State Department of Education in cooperation with the Connecticut State Library, the challenge is a statewide competition for schools based on student population and grade level. Students have read millions of books since the program began in 1996. The summer reading program also supports community initiatives run by local public libraries and recognizes “Outstanding Public Library-School Partnerships.”

Each year, the schools with the highest percentage of participating enrollment and the highest number of books read by participating students at the end of the summer are recognized for their accomplishments.

Recognized during an event held today were the top-performing schools in the 2021 Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge, “Tails and Tales,” during which 19,463 students participated and read nearly 189,200 books. Those top-performing schools from the 2021 Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge are:

Elementary Schools

Booth Free School (Regional School District 12)

Booth Hill School (Shelton Public Schools)

Burnham School (Regional School District 12)

Frisbie Elementary School (Wolcott Public Schools)

Lee H. Kellogg (Regional School District 1)

Washington Primary School (Regional School District 12)

Middle Schools

Abraham Baldwin Middle School (Guilford Public Schools)

Dr. Joseph S. Renzulli Gifted and Talented Academy (Hartford Public Schools)

Hillcrest Middle School (Trumbull Public Schools)

Tyrrell Middle School (Wolcott Public Schools)

Westbrook Middle School (Westbrook Public Schools)

Whisconier Middle School (Brookfield Public Schools)

High Schools

Norwich Technical High School (Connecticut Technical Education and Career System)

Unique/Private Schools

Riverview School (Unified School District 2)

St. Mark School (Stratford, CT)

Talcott Mountain Academy (Avon, CT)

Student journals, district reporting forms, and all other materials related to the Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge are available online at portal.ct.gov/SDE/CTRead/Connecticut-Reads.

The Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge supports community programs run by local public libraries. Many public libraries will utilize the READsquared Reading Program, which allows students to access their summer reading logs anywhere they have an internet connection (including mobile devices). Schools that coordinate with their public library may choose to have students use this online reading log, rather than a paper one.

Questions about participating in the program can be directed to Joanne R. White at joanne.white@ct.gov.