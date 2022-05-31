Submit Release
Holden honors veterans with ceremony

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The town of Holden held a wreath laying ceremony accompanied by the Brewer High School JROTC Color Guard.

Prior to the ceremony, held in the afternoon of Memorial Day, speeches were given as well as prayers.

As the wreath was placed in front of a monument honoring Veterans, SMSgt. Anthony Campbell performed a rendition of Taps.

“We have to we have to do this because there was those that came before us that lay down their lives so we can have these freedoms and this beautiful day. So, for me, it’s not a choice. Whether or not I come out I come out because I want to honor them,” Campell said.

Campbell had marched with his JROTC cadets in the parade just hours prior.

“It was amazing this morning, seeing the community rally around all of the different branches of service, the veterans from Vietnam to World War Two, you name it. They were there. It’s just something that we have to continue doing,” Campbell added.

