Wheels for Warriors provides a car show with a cause (WFVX Bangor)

Wheels for Warriors provides a car show with a cause

BANGOR -- Crowds gathered at the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday to see a car show for a cause.

The "Wheels for Warriors" event was held by home roofing solutions, and proceeds went to benefit The Marino Project, an organization that supports Maine veterans through advocacy, financial support, service dogs and more.

Jodi Brasslett, who co-founded both the roofing company and The Marino Project, says it's an honor to help support Maine military heroes.

"As we had cars rolling in and they're veteran's plates, you see men and women with their veteran's hats on, and these individuals are what everything about today is for," said Brasslett.

This was the event's first run, but organizers say they hope wheels for warriors can become a new tradition. To learn more and to donate to The Marino Project, visit their website

