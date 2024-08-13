'Wall that Heals' comes to Biddeford to honor Vietnam Veterans (WGME)

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The "Wall that Heals" and a mobile education center will be at Biddeford Middle School next week to help honor Vietnam veterans in Maine.

"Brown Dog Carriers," a Maine-based transportation and logistics company, says it's partnering with the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund to bring the wall back to southern Maine.

Organizers say the wall is a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial in Washington, D.C.

It has the names of the more than 58,000 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

"It's so that everyone can experience the wall. Vietnam veterans that can't get out to Washington, D.C., if it comes to their backyard, it's much easier if you live in Biddeford or anywhere in Maine and New Hampshire to come here than it is to go down to D.C.," Brown Dog Carriers President Graig Morin said. "This is to kind of bring it back to the veterans, say, ‘Thank you for your sacrifice, thank you for your service. Here's your memorial. We appreciate you.’"

The wall will be set up Wednesday.