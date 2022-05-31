Submit Release
Learn to Fly Fish – Episode 1: What Fish Eat

There’s one saying in fishing that often means the difference between a slow day of fishing and endless action: “Match the hatch.” This means matching the imitation fly you’re fishing with to the desired food the fish are feeding on at the time. 

Knowing what a fish eats is half the battle when it comes to fly fishing. Depending on the fish you’re targeting, and the time of year, that can mean anything from mosquitos to salmon flies. 

“Most of a trout’s diet consists of aquatic insects that live underwater year-round, but we only become aware of them when they reach the surface as a flying adult,” says Ian Malepeai, Idaho Fish and Game Marketing Manager. “Understanding how to fish the different stages of an insect’s life not only teaches you more about the natural world, but also helps you catch more fish 365 days a year.”

Learning to fly fish requires a basic understanding of insects. In this video you will learn the life stages of a trout’s primary food sources: mayflies, stoneflies, caddis flies and terrestrial insects.

Armed with this information, we will teach you how to observe your surroundings and match your fly to what the fish are eating. This knowledge is sure to make you a more confident fly fishing angler and will add to the enjoyment and success of your next outing.

This is the first episode in a four-part series that will be released weekly in the coming weeks.

CLICK HERE to watch Learn to Fly Fish: Episode 1 on YouTube

