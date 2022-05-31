Registration Closes in One Week for the Future Soldier Technology USA Conference

Future Soldier Technology USA Conference | June 7th-8th, 2022, Arlington, VA

SAE Media Group reports: Final call for registrations for the upcoming Future Soldier Technology USA Conference.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, USA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Future Soldier Technology USA Conference will be taking place on June 7th and 8th, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia.

Delegates next week will have an excellent opportunity to meet and network with service providers and military and government end-users from North America and beyond, to discuss updates on future soldier programmes and listen to exclusive expert-led presentations based on operational case studies and research.

Guest passes are available for US Military & DOD Personnel. To apply, please contact Jack Overell at joverell@smi-online.co.uk. For those interested in attending, places will become limited soon. Register at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR4.

This year’s agenda boasts 28 speakers across two days, 4 industry sponsors and exhibitors, 1 site visit to USMC Gruntworks Facility - Marine Corps Base Quantico, VA, and 1 evening drinks reception hosted by Lead Sponsor Glenair.

The extensive networking opportunities will be like no other event with over 75 senior military leaders, program managers, researchers, and industry professionals confirmed to attend, who are at the forefront of delivering enhanced soldier capabilities, from a widespread of leading nations.

Delegates will have the opportunity to meet with: Applied Research Associates, Army C5ISR Center, ARNG G3 TRS, AT&T Public Sector, BAE Systems - Electronic Systems, British Army, Canadian Army, Conflict Kinetics, Cypress International, Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, European Army Interoperability Centre – Finabel, EXO Charge - Xentris Wireless, Glenair, Inc., Hoffman Engineering, Israeli Ministry of Defence, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory, National Defense University, NATO/Swedish Armed Forces, NDMA, NGB, Ovzon LLC, PEO Soldier, Persistent Systems, Presidency of Defence Industries - SSB , SCI Technology Inc., Silvus Technologies, Inc., Solution Now Enterprises LLC, Thales Defense & Security, Inc., U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, U.S. Army C5ISR Center, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), U.S. Army, PEO IEW&S / PM PNT, U.S. Department of Defense , U.S. Marine Corps Systems Command, U.S. Special Operations Command, U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, and many more.

The brochure with the full agenda details can be downloaded at http://www.futuresoldierusa.com/PR4.

Future Soldier Technology USA

June 7th-8th, 2022

Hilton Arlington, Virginia

Lead Sponsor: Glenair | Sponsors and Exhibitors: Marathon Targets, Ovzon, and Persistent Systems

For tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk.

For all delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



