The Captains of Industry Awards & Gala Returns with Excitement & Caribbean Vibrance Following Two-Year COVID Pause
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation, (CACAF) is excited to celebrate the return of the annual Captains of Industry Awards & Gala. The signature fundraising event which celebrates Caribbean American excellence and culture returns following a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 global pandemic. The long-awaited event will take place on Sunday, June 26th, 2022, 5p.m. at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, 75 14th Street, NE. This year’s theme, Reimagined Through Adversity, references the world’s collective ability to recover and flourish despite a global health crisis. The theme also reflects CACAF’s ability to successfully pivot during the pandemic to meet programmatic needs in education, disaster relief and preparedness, mental health, community engagement and health initiatives toward senior citizens.
The event which is one of the biggest nights in Caribbean American culture will celebrate the contributions and achievements of some of the best and brightest in the Caribbean American community. Among this year’s honorees:
Ann-Marie Campbell, EVP, The Home Depot
Pinky Cole, Founder & CEO, Slutty Vegan
Astra Armbrister-Rolle, Former Bahamas Consulate General Atlanta
Balram Bheodari, General Manager, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Rep. Pedro Marin, Member of the Georgia House of Representatives
Dr. David Panton, Chairman, Panton Equity Partners & Co-Founder of Navigation Capital Partners, Inc.
Darwin Newton, Head of Operations, Siemens Corporation
Saurel Quettan, Former President, Haitian American Chamber of Commerce
Jamil Jude, Artistic Director, Kenny Leon’s True Colors Theatre
In addition to the 2022 class of honorees, CACAF will celebrate the tireless work, sacrifice, and contributions of frontline workers who helped support the needs of the community during the pandemic. This year CACAF will award community change agents:
Dr. Tameka Walker-Blake, MD, Medical Director of Emergency Medicine, Piedmont Newton Hospital
Ezron “Ezzy B” Benjamin, Founder & CEO, The Spotlight with Ezzy B
Naeemah Charles, Family Planning, Grady Hospital
This year’s celebration will include decadent Caribbean fare, a variety of Caribbean inspired drinks and hors d’oeuvres. Caribbean cultural dancers will greet guests while dancing to the melodic sounds of live steel drums. The gala will be hosted by former Captains of Industry Recipient and President & General Manager of Univision Atlanta and Raleigh, Ivan Shammas. Shammas will be joined by Guyanese American and Contributing News and Politics Editor at Essence.com, Melissa Noel. Guests will enjoy a silent auction complete with custom Caribbean art, a getaway to a tropical island paradise, and a stay at the lavish Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.culturaltickets.com. Corporate sponsorships are available through June 10th. Media covering the event can request credentials by emailing kaliah@hentonjonesmedia.com.
The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation is a 501©3 tax exempt organization founded in 2016 by Michael Thomas. The foundation supports hurricane response and recovery and provides educational mentorship programs to young people seeking higher education. In addition, the foundation focuses on the study, advancement, and presentation of Caribbean arts, culture, and humanities. To learn more about the work of the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation, visit www.caribbeanculturalarts.org.
