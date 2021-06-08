Atlanta-Based Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation Launches the Cultural Connect Program
The mission of the Cultural Connect Program is to bridge the gap of cultural understanding and build an efficient and diverse community of inclusion.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation (CACAF) celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month with the launch of the Cultural Connect Program in partnership with the youth focused nonprofit CHRIS 180, The Atlanta Police Foundation and the parent advocacy group, Westside Parent Avengers. The special event will take place on Saturday, June 12th, 2021 from 11a.m.-2p.m. at the Promise Center, 740 Cameron Madison Alexander Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318. The event will feature appearances from Atlanta City Councilman, Antonio Brown, Dist. 3, Honorary Consul for Guyana to the State of Georgia, Marva Jacobs and Bahamas Consul General, Astra Armbrister-Rolle along with a special message from Charles Peterson of the Atlanta Police Foundation and Cindy Simpson of CHRIS 180. The event will be hosted by Telemundo Atlanta, General Manager, Ivan Shammas. The in-person event will follow strict COVID-19 protocols and participants are being asked to RSVP via Eventbrite to support capacity limits. The program will bring Caribbean culture alive with energizing steel pan drumming, deliciously prepared Caribbean and Latin-inspired dishes, along with fun activities which include arts and crafts.
— Michael Thomas, Chairman, CACAF
Cultural Connect will celebrate the enthusiasm, beauty and diversity available across the Caribbean diaspora. It will also serve as an opportunity to build cultural awareness and community within metro-Atlanta. CACAF Chairman, Michael Thomas says, “The mission of the Cultural Connect Program is to bridge the gap of cultural understanding and build an efficient and diverse community of inclusion.” Cultural Connect offers multicultural students the opportunity to learn about the global community. It will also provide educational vehicles and tools to help students learn about their diverse communities, people and cultures.
Cultural Connect is a program of the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation. The Atlanta-based nonprofit is focused on building cultural awareness, providing educational mentorship and offering disaster preparedness, response and relief. Through Cultural Connect, the foundation plans to use art therapy, multicultural activities, geography, reading strategies and special programs to help students develop their understanding of the diversity available across the Caribbean culture. The program also celebrates student achievement in cultural understanding through an awards system that marks educational milestones.
To learn more about the Caribbean American Cultural Arts Foundation’s Cultural Connect Program visit www.caribbeanculturalarts.org or you can RSVP for the Cultural Connect launch celebration at www.eventbrite.com.
