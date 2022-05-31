Richland County courthouse hosts Law Day trial

Submit Release
Jack Robinson of Jack and the Beanstalk infamy was first tried for causing the Ogre’s untimely death in the year 2014 A.D. to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Richland County courthouse. Trials have continued every spring thereafter (with the exception of 2020) in celebration of Law Day and the Rule of Law.

Fifth grade students from throughout Wahpeton and Richland County conduct this criminal jury trial with students playing all of the roles, including jurors who deliberate and return a verdict. It is an informative and fun hands on experience to get an overview of the daily workings of our judicial system.

Eight to nine classes totaling about one hundred forty students participate each year.

Trial mentors include (pictured from left to right) Megan Kummer, Richland County States Attorney, Cindy Keller, Electronic Court Recorder/Transcriber, and Brad Cruff, District Judge. Not pictured, Bonnie Kretchman, Clerk of Court, Janet Teberg, Deputy Clerk of Court, and Casey Moen, Assistant State’s Attorney.

