Report Released Updating Canon City, Colorado Wild Horse Deaths

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bureau of Land Management issued a press release May 27th stating “Bronchopneumonia caused by the influenza virus and strep zooepidemicus bacteria caused the high mortality among horses at the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Corrals located on the Colorado Department of Corrections East Canon Complex in Canon City, Colorado”. Their report documents 145 horses have died since April 23rd from this disease outbreak. The article says a team will conduct “a review of the events surrounding the outbreak at the Canon City facility to identify ways to help prevent and mitigate future disease outbreaks.”

The Bureau of Land Management report references handling difficulties in treating the horses. In their May 27th update the BLM writes “Most of the affected animals are wild and ungentled and cannot be treated without use of the hydraulic squeeze chute systems. This risks further spreading the illness throughout the facility, stressing the animals that could exacerbate any current underlying issues and risk further injury to adults and young foals in the affected pens. For these reasons, individual animal treatment will be limited. The preventive medication of water with antibiotics is considered, but not implemented at this time.”

The ability to treat diseases in wildlife with science and technology, rather than human handling, currently exists.

In a telephone call with Roch Hart, CEO and Founder of Wildlife Protection Management, he confirmed their system’s ability to detect and treat, or even prevent, disease and large outbreaks in wild horses and other wild species in their habitat or in holding areas. When asked about their capability to help on the range or in situations like the one at Canon City, Roch Hart commented “If it’s horses and burros, bison, deer or even camels and kangaroos in other countries, making a vaccine is fine, but getting the medication to them is just as important. Our system gets it to them. It is just a matter of adapting our system to the species. In remote areas, humans create a stress on wildlife, making it difficult, if not impossible, to deliver vaccines for disease control. The other side of that equation is knowing which animal has received a vaccine. Our system can safely make a unique identification and continue to monitor that distinct animal, including reading its body temperature.”

The WPM wildlife system features remote vaccine delivery, and a temperature controlled vaccine storage system that works in triple digit °f or freezing temps. It loads and injects a vaccine or a combination of vaccines for treatment of disease. It also reads the temperatures of individual horses to gauge vaccines or detect emerging diseases with fever. The system is completely powered with solar energy and remote communications via satellite.

Roch Hart is available to discuss their system for wildlife care. He can be reached at Wildlife Protection Management. 1-505-252-0301.