St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drug, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4003838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/30/2022 @ approximately 0924 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10740 VT Route 25, Corinth

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Suspicion of DUI-Drug

ACCUSED: Daniel Keating

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about single vehicle crash near 10740 VT Route 25 in the town of Corinth. Troopers responded and identified the operator as Daniel Keating (45) of Bradford, Vermont. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and ultimately arrested Keating for suspicion of DUI-Drug and negligent operation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2022

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility as ICP

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

