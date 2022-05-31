Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drug, Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  22A4003838

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  5/30/2022 @ approximately 0924 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 10740 VT Route 25, Corinth

VIOLATION:  Negligent Operation, Suspicion of DUI-Drug

 

ACCUSED:  Daniel Keating                                                

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Bradford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about single vehicle crash near 10740 VT Route 25 in the town of Corinth.  Troopers responded and identified the operator as Daniel Keating (45) of Bradford, Vermont.  Troopers observed indicators of impairment and ultimately arrested Keating for suspicion of DUI-Drug and negligent operation. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2022            

COURT:  Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Regional Correctional Facility as ICP   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Evan Johnson

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

