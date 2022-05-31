St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI-Drug, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4003838
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/30/2022 @ approximately 0924 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 10740 VT Route 25, Corinth
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Suspicion of DUI-Drug
ACCUSED: Daniel Keating
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks received a call about single vehicle crash near 10740 VT Route 25 in the town of Corinth. Troopers responded and identified the operator as Daniel Keating (45) of Bradford, Vermont. Troopers observed indicators of impairment and ultimately arrested Keating for suspicion of DUI-Drug and negligent operation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/2022
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Regional Correctional Facility as ICP
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
