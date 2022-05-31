Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,021 in the last 365 days.

Lamberth Road Closure, Grayson County

TxDOT announced that the east side of the Lamberth Road / FM 1417 intersection in Sherman, Texas, will close temporarily beginning May 31. The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

The west side of this intersection will remain open to through traffic. This closure is part of the original plans for the reconstruction of FM 1417 presented during the public hearing process and is required to complete work on the intersection of Lamberth Road and FM 1417, officials said.

Motorists westbound on Lamberth Road who wish to access FM 1417 can turn right on Monte Cristo Drive, then turn left onto Canyon Creek Drive and then proceed onto FM 1417 to reach their destination.

Motorists on FM 1417 who wish to access Lamberth Road will need to turn east onto Canyon Creek Drive, then turn left or right onto Lamberth Road as needed.

Through traffic on FM 1417 will not be affected by the closure, officials noted.

Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this closure is in effect. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

You just read:

Lamberth Road Closure, Grayson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.