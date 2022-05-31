Lamberth Road Closure, Grayson County

TxDOT announced that the east side of the Lamberth Road / FM 1417 intersection in Sherman, Texas, will close temporarily beginning May 31. The closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, weather permitting.

The west side of this intersection will remain open to through traffic. This closure is part of the original plans for the reconstruction of FM 1417 presented during the public hearing process and is required to complete work on the intersection of Lamberth Road and FM 1417, officials said.

Motorists westbound on Lamberth Road who wish to access FM 1417 can turn right on Monte Cristo Drive, then turn left onto Canyon Creek Drive and then proceed onto FM 1417 to reach their destination.

Motorists on FM 1417 who wish to access Lamberth Road will need to turn east onto Canyon Creek Drive, then turn left or right onto Lamberth Road as needed.

Through traffic on FM 1417 will not be affected by the closure, officials noted.

Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this closure is in effect. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to encounter rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.