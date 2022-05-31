ENERGIA® AWARDS FOUR MIDDLE COUNTRY STUDENTS WITH STEM SCHOLARSHIPS

Energia means maximum energy savings guaranteed Energia STEM Scholarship Recipients

Energia supports the next generation of young women engineers

CENTEREACH, NY, US, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energia®, an energy-savings engineering firm, has awarded its Energia STEM Scholarship for Young Women™ to four deserving Middle Country School District seniors. Newfield High School students Tara Giordano and Naia Johnson each received the scholarship in the amount of $1250, and Centereach High School students Adelia Schneble and Jessica Alvich were also awarded $1250 each in scholarship funds. Energia® is a trusted advisor to the Middle Country School District, providing technical expertise and oversight of their Energy Performance Contract, resulting in approximately $1,200,000 annually in energy savings.

"As a woman-owned and led business, Energia® is excited and honored to encourage young women to follow their passions and interests into the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, and math,” said Kendra McQuilton, owner and CEO of Energia. “These four impressive young women will undoubtedly make a positive difference in our world and we celebrate their future success.”

The four scholarship recipients, who were chosen by their schools, are planning futures in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). Newfield’s Tara Giordano is planning to attend SUNY Farmingdale in the fall, and Naia Johnson is headed to St. John’s University. Centereach High School’s Adelia Schneble will be attending Stony Brook University in September, and Jessica Alvich is heading to Canada to study at Lake Head University.

Energia’s Chief Operating Officer, Larry Borgese, presented the scholarships to the recipients at their respective award ceremonies. On May 12, 2022 Newfield High School held its scholarship award ceremony, and Centereach High School celebrated on May 24, 2022.

