Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,633 in the last 365 days.

ENERGIA® AWARDS FOUR MIDDLE COUNTRY STUDENTS WITH STEM SCHOLARSHIPS

Energia means maximum energy savings guaranteed

Energia means maximum energy savings guaranteed

Energia STEM Scholarship Recipients

Energia STEM Scholarship Recipients

Energia supports the next generation of young women engineers

As a woman-owned and led business, Energia is excited and honored to encourage young women to follow their passions and interests into the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, and math.”
— Kendra McQuilton, CEO of Energia

CENTEREACH, NY, US, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Energia®, an energy-savings engineering firm, has awarded its Energia STEM Scholarship for Young Women™ to four deserving Middle Country School District seniors. Newfield High School students Tara Giordano and Naia Johnson each received the scholarship in the amount of $1250, and Centereach High School students Adelia Schneble and Jessica Alvich were also awarded $1250 each in scholarship funds. Energia® is a trusted advisor to the Middle Country School District, providing technical expertise and oversight of their Energy Performance Contract, resulting in approximately $1,200,000 annually in energy savings.

"As a woman-owned and led business, Energia® is excited and honored to encourage young women to follow their passions and interests into the exciting world of science, technology, engineering, and math,” said Kendra McQuilton, owner and CEO of Energia. “These four impressive young women will undoubtedly make a positive difference in our world and we celebrate their future success.”

The four scholarship recipients, who were chosen by their schools, are planning futures in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). Newfield’s Tara Giordano is planning to attend SUNY Farmingdale in the fall, and Naia Johnson is headed to St. John’s University. Centereach High School’s Adelia Schneble will be attending Stony Brook University in September, and Jessica Alvich is heading to Canada to study at Lake Head University.
Energia’s Chief Operating Officer, Larry Borgese, presented the scholarships to the recipients at their respective award ceremonies. On May 12, 2022 Newfield High School held its scholarship award ceremony, and Centereach High School celebrated on May 24, 2022.

ABOUT ENERGIA
Energia®, an Energy-Savings Engineering firm, turns school district energy liabilities into educational assets. Energia (formerly The ECG Group) empowers school districts nationwide to unlock trapped energy funds and convert energy-inefficient facilities into world-class educational environments – without generating out-of-pocket expenses or requiring district referendums. Energia is a trusted advisor and advocate for understanding, explaining and
managing the complex school district energy-savings eco-system. Energia ensures school districts can be confident in their energy-saving initiatives. For more information, visit https://www.energiasaves.com

Deborah Jerome
Energia
+1 631-360-0006 x: 402
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

ENERGIA® AWARDS FOUR MIDDLE COUNTRY STUDENTS WITH STEM SCHOLARSHIPS

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.