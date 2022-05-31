VBSP to roll out interest cuts worth VNĐ3 trillion this year

VIETNAM, May 31 -

A Vietnam Bank of Social Policy's office in the northern province of Quảng Ninh. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said it had been working around the clock to ensure the smooth implementation of an interest rate package cut through the Vietnam Bank of Social Policies (VBSP).

The package, estimated to cut as much as VNĐ3 trillion in interest rates by slashing 2 per cent off the annual commercial rate for eligible businesses, is part of a larger measure to help the economy get back on track post-pandemic.

VBSP-issued and disbursed loans under governmental decrees, with recommendations by local authorities, governmental and non-governmental organisations, reborrowings from ODA and preferential loans at an annual interest rate greater than 6 per cent are to be considered for the package.

VBSP is responsible for making sure the aforementioned loans were issued to the right businesses and the disbursed funds were used for the declared purposes. The package is to run from January 1, 2022, until the end of the year, or until VBSP ends the package.

All loans issued and disbursed during said periods are considered eligible for the interest rate cut. Measures are to be taken to ensure transparency and minimise waste and exploits.

VBSP branches are to be held responsible and accountable for the issued loans, which will be reported to VBSP headquarters no later than February 2 of the following year for inspection and approval. VNS