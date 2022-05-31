Việt Nam Dairy 2022 kicks off

VIETNAM, May 31 -

Visitors flock to Việt Nam Dairy 2022 which is taking place in Hà Nội. —VNS Photo Trương Vị

HÀ NỘI — The third Việt Nam International Milk and Dairy Products Exhibition (Việt Nam Dairy 2022) opened at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The four-day event has 200 booths from 50 domestic and foreign exhibitors, showcasing milk and dairy products, ingredients and technology in the dairy industry, processing and packaging lines, and animal feed and veterinary machines.

Dairy cattle breeds, environment treatment technology, food safety standard management systems and other services in the dairy sector are also on display.

Việt Nam Dairy 2022 is expected to help firms find new partners, expand their markets and enhance their cooperation in trade, investment and science and technology to improve their competitiveness, contributing to ensuring the sustainable development of Việt Nam's dairy industry, Chairman of VDA Trần Quang Trung said at the opening ceremony.

Several conferences discussing the development of the local dairy industry in the new normal, the use of high technology in dairy farming and Industry 4.0, and the role of milk and dairy products in enhancing people's health will be held on the sidelines of the event, he said.

Despite the prolonged pandemic, the domestic dairy industry still posted respective revenues of VNĐ113.7 trillion (US$4.9 billion) and VNĐ119.3 trillion in 2020 and 2021, mainly contributed by fresh milk and powdered milk, Trung added.

In 2021 alone, the industry produced over 1.77 billion litres of fresh milk, up 4.5 per cent year-on-year. Powdered milk production also saw positive growth of 13 per cent year-on-year to nearly 152,000 tonnes.

Currently, Vietnamese dairy products are being exported to 50 markets, including strict ones such as Japan and China, earning the country a turnover of $300 million each year.— VNS