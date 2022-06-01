alt Inc. raises 3.5 Billion JPY in Funding
alt Inc. has raised 3.5 bn yen to invest in AI-based voice-to-text product development, sales&marketing and hiring with Vertex Growth, a Singaporean investment firm as the lead investor.
【Background and Aims of Procurement】
Our transcription service "AI GIJIROKU" has achieved solid growth since its release. The funds raised are to be used to invest in promotion, recruitment, R&D to further accelerate our business toward our vision of digital cloning and P.A.I., as well as to acquire a share of the global Voice-to-Text market, which has a large potential market size.
【CEO Comment | Kazutaka Yonekura, alc Inc.】
First of all, we are very pleased to have completed the Series D in recognition of our "alt technology".
We are very proud of ourselves as a deep-tech company from Japan that has received high expectations from domestic and foreign investors, including Vertex Growth; one of the top growth VC firms in the world.
We would like to thank all of our shareholders who have supported us, our new shareholders, and the many others who have been supportive. In the Voice-to-Text market, which has high growth potential worldwide, we will first become a market leading company in Asia and make great strides toward realizing the ultimate goal of the P.A.I. of alt, which is to "Freedom from unproductive labor"
【Investors Comments】
【Funding Summary】
＜Amount raised＞
3.52 Billion JPY
＜Allotees＞
Vertex Growth Fund II Pte. Ltd.
SBI Group
SMBC Venture Capital Co., Ltd.
Dawn Capital No.1 Investment Limited Partnership (Akatsuki Ventures Inc.)
Spiral Capital LLP
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
HT Asia Technology Fund LP (Yitu Capital)
TSVF1 Investment LPS（Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation CVC）
Industrial Technology Investment Corporation
DIMENSION 2nd Investment Limited Partnership
Mizuho Leasing Co., Ltd.
M3, Inc.
【Service Product Examples】
・AI GIJIROKU ーFast-growing transcription service
・AI Call Center ーAutomate your company's entire call center operations
・Nulltitude ーAI survey system construction for market research and poll
・AI GIJIROKU 100%* ーAI high-precision transcription service that achieves 100% accuracy by having human intervention. We see global needs in the education, professional, and medical fields, and plan to provide services for data utilization that goes beyond recording.
*We are still in the early stages of full-fledged launch, and are seeking users and alliances.
【About alt Inc.】
Through the research and development of "alt", a P.A.I. (Personal Artificial Intelligence) based on digital cloning technology, we aim to create the first autonomous society in the history of mankind, in which our daily lives themselves become assets that continue to create lasting value, and in which we can govern ourselves based on our own assessment.
Company name : alt Inc.
Website : https://alt.ai/en/
Address: 809 SENQ Roppongi, Shin-Roppongi bldg. 7-15-7 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: Kazutaka Yonekura, CEO
Establishment : November 2014
Business description : Development and provision of P.A.I. (Personalized Artificial Intelligence).
[ P.A.I. ]
P.A.I. (Personalized Artificial Intelligence) is an AI that aims to digitize our own narrative and place it in the cloud to perform all digital tasks.
"P.A.I." is a registered trademark of alt.
