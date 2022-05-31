Sweepatic will exhibit at the RSA Conference 2022
External attack surface management and cyber resilience in focus
We are excited to be back on site this year to showcase our solution as part of the RSA conference”LEUVEN, BELGIUM, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year's RSA Conference from June 6 to 9 will take place in San Francisco, but also digitally. Visitors will be able to learn everything there is to know about IT security. Also this year, the international company Sweepatic will participate in the security conference and be present with a booth. The cybersecurity specialist from Belgium will present the advantages of its External Attack Surface Management platform on site.
— Stijn Vande Casteele, Founder & CEO at Sweepatic
The RSA Conference is one of the largest IT security trade shows in the world. At booth 0643 in the Moscone Center's South Expo, Sweepatic will showcase its External AttackSurface Management platform. The platform helps map, monitor and reduce enterprise attack surfaces 24/7. The collected results are aggregated into one dataset, providing an accurate view of all misconfigurations and possible cyberattack targets. The evaluated data can then be used to minimize potential sources of danger.
"We are excited to be back on site this year to showcase our solution as part of the RSA conference" says Stijn Vande Casteele, Founder & CEO at Sweepatic. "Many well-known companies are already using our EASM platform. At the conference, we will mainly be able to make more contacts, exchange ideas with other attendees and raise awareness of our solution."
Get a free Expo Pass now with the code "52ESWEEPATXP".
For more information click here: https://blog.sweepatic.com/visit-our-sweepatic-booth-at-rsa-conference-2022/.
For more information about the RSA Conference 2022, click here: https://www.rsaconference.com/
