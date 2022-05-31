Registration is now open for Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference 2022

LONDON, NON UNITED STATES OR CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is delighted to announce the 2nd Annual Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference, taking place on the 24th and 25th of October 2022, in Boston, MA, USA. The 2022 Conference theme is including advances in the therapeutic scope of medical biosensors, wearable sensors for decentralized diagnostic testing, overcoming unmet needs for wearable sensors, and managing digital outcomes and sensors coupled with AI.

What you will gain from attending:

•You will explore the latest in biosensor technologies for wearable medical devices for therapeutics applications

•You will gain the chance to uncover the potential of wearable sensors for decentralized diagnostic testing

•You will delve into the evolving research and technologies to overcome unmet needs of the field including battery technologies for wearable sensors

•You will take part in assessing the growing opportunities and sensor technologies for cardiac monitoring

•You will engage in platforms and opportunities for sensors coupled with AI and understand how industry is managing digital outcomes

Building on the success of previous years, SAE Media Group’s 2nd Annual Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference will offer delegates peer-to-peer networking with industry experts.

2nd Annual Biosensors for Medical Wearables Conference

24 – 25 October 2022

Boston, MA, USA

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

