Becky Boudreau of Learning For Success to be Featured on Close Up Radio

As parents, we want the finest educa1on for our children. One op1on would be homeschooling where you can create a wealth of learning opportuni1es that are not readily accessible in the public school system. On the other hand, what about the necessary interac1ons kids need with their peers and teachers offered in a public school se>ng? Each op1ons has its pros and cons, so what if there was an alterna1ve where children can get the best of both worlds?

Becky is a top notch teacher, tutor, and founder and owner of Learning for Success in Ellsworth, Maine. “ I offer hands on learning in a small, intimate classroom setting,” says Becky. “With me, students can acquire an exploratory educational environment and obtain the skills to readily meet the complexities of today’s world in the practicalities of a classroom setting.

Becky challenges the students to become problem solvers and makes learning fun and engaging, so they become enthusias1cally hooked on the learning process. She says it’s not just to talk about learning, it’s about encouraging interactions. Weather permitting, she takes them outside for lessons from field trips, bowling, movie nights, and teaching them life skills that they may not acquire in a typical school setting. The kids have fun with their lessons while retaining information and flourish in a more stimulating learning environment.

“I help support parents in growing kids academically. Every week, I create a curriculum based on their grade level on all subjects. I strive for collaborative learning that enhances them in their social, emotional, and psychological development.”

Moreover, since some of her students may not feel accepted and supported among their peers in a Traditional classroom, they don’t feel in1midated or discouraged to feel validated in the Learning for Success learning environment. Becky literally inspires and connects with her students and their parents. In her warm, cheery classroom setting with comfortable couches her students are eager to learn.

Since Becky was young, she knew she wanted to pursue a teaching career. After graduating in 2000, she started teaching at high school level and found it gratifying, but the traditional public school red tape became stressful prompting her to launch Learning For Success with fearlessness and determination. In fact, living with Multiple Sclerosis doesn’t even hold her back. Becky not only loves teaching, she is also a lifelong learner. She is currently earning her doctorate in Educational Leadership. Becky is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and a member of the International Society of Professional Women. She is proud to not only make a difference academically but also benefit her community with her tagline being, “ Where communities become family.”

“In today’s society, we need to inspire one another by encouraging children to believe in who they are authentically. To teach them widespread compassion for one another and the planet is essential. Kindness makes the world a better place to live, and I am here to promote and encourage change for all of us.”

For more information, visit www.learningforsuccess.net

