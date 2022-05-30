Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov

RUSSIA, May 30 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, in Moscow. During the talks, they discussed a broad range of issues in trade and economic cooperation that are of mutual interest to the two countries. The deputy prime ministers focused on priority goals for promoting cooperation in healthcare, transport, food security, and industrial projects, and they discussed the agenda of the Eurasian Economic Commission.