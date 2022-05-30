Submit Release
News Search

There were 477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,501 in the last 365 days.

Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov

RUSSIA, May 30 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov, in Moscow. During the talks, they discussed a broad range of issues in trade and economic cooperation that are of mutual interest to the two countries. The deputy prime ministers focused on priority goals for promoting cooperation in healthcare, transport, food security, and industrial projects, and they discussed the agenda of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

You just read:

Alexei Overchuk meets with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.