Westminster Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1003328

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking

NAME: Robert M. Richards

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Upper Bartonsville Road in the Town of Rockingham (Windham County) Vermont, reporting a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking.

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and determined that 54-year-old Robert M. Richards violated his court ordered Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking, by failing to remain 100 feet from the Plaintiff. Richards was arrested for the above violation.

Richards was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on May 31, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME: 05-31-2022 / 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

Trooper Daniel Dermody

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)585-5055

Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov