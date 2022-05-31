Westminster Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking
CASE#: 22B1003328
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/30/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking
NAME: Robert M. Richards
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Upper Bartonsville Road in the Town of Rockingham (Windham County) Vermont, reporting a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking.
Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and determined that 54-year-old Robert M. Richards violated his court ordered Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking, by failing to remain 100 feet from the Plaintiff. Richards was arrested for the above violation.
Richards was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on May 31, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE / TIME: 05-31-2022 / 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
Trooper Daniel Dermody
Troop “B” Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, Vermont 05346
(802)585-5055
Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov