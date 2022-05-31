Submit Release
News Search

There were 477 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,499 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

                                                                                                          

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1003328

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Dermody

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking

NAME: Robert M. Richards

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On this date and time, Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Upper Bartonsville Road in the Town of Rockingham (Windham County) Vermont, reporting a Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking.

Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and determined that 54-year-old Robert M. Richards violated his court ordered Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking, by failing to remain 100 feet from the Plaintiff. Richards was arrested for the above violation.

 

Richards was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on May 31, 2022, at 1230 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE / TIME:   05-31-2022  / 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED: N/A

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

Trooper Daniel Dermody

Troop “B” Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, Vermont 05346

(802)585-5055

Daniel.Dermody@vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order/ Stalking

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.