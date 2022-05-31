Nanobles CEO Writing The Cannabis Love Story Novel About Daughter Genevieve
Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles, with his future wife Anne Mari and Daughter Genevieve he once treated through his Cannabis Compassion Program
Mike Robinson, the Corporations CEO with his daughter Genevieve, was once a cannabis compassion provider that's well known for beating multiple cancers using cannabis oils
Genevieve was only 13 years old and unable to attend school when Robinson first helped her, due to her recovery she'll now graduate this week from High School.
Mike Robinson, Nanobles Corporations CEO, is a cannabinoid medicine researcher that founded the Global Cannabinoid Research Center in 2018
The Cannabis Love Story is a tale of a Cannabis Compassion provider with Cancer helping a severely Autistic child with Epilepsy and how that created a family
Robinson was once a patient who gave away products and oils explicitly made for those less fortunate. A cannabis compassion provider is generally an individual who provides medical marijuana to patients with a valid prescription. To become a cannabis compassion provider, an individual must obtain a special license from the state they reside in if that state allows it. "We didn't go by those rules in the American Cannabis Compassion Alliance; we didn't go by any rules quite some time ago," Robinson said. "When I met Genevieve nearly six years ago, it was almost a free for all with the knowledge that federal law didn't allow what we did. I was sick with multiple cancers, was addicted to pharmaceutical opioids, had severe epilepsy, and likely wouldn't live very long."
Compassion providers often develop relationships with their patients and work closely with them to ensure that they are receiving the best possible care. In some cases, compassion providers may even choose to provide their services on a pro-bono basis, which means they help people for free, as Robinson did for nearly a decade. By assisting patients in accessing the medication they need, compassion providers play an essential role in the cannabis community. But, regulation and corporate growth have both reduced, if not eliminated, their existence.
"When I first met Mike and found out how he became Genevieve's Dad, it touched my heart," shared Nanobles co-founder David Uhalley. "I believe the world needs to hear his story of survival and love and how Genevieve has prospered under Mother Nature's care and a man who showed up to provide her." Robinson and Uhalley have been advancing in the Nanotechnology space with new trademarks and formulations announcements, including NANO TERPS. "We're preparing to move in multiple directions at one time with our corporation, but I believe that Mike spending time this summer on this book project makes sense. The Cannabis Industry and the world can use a Love Story; everybody likes that."
"With the world unraveled over violence and more, I feel now is the time to write the book about how Genevieve became my little girl, especially since she's about to graduate from High School; it's been a lot of years," Robinson said. The two had to overcome the legal and illegal challenges of the cannabis industry, but ultimately love prevails. "I'm working on a few projects to preserve some of the histories of the real stars of the industry, and that's these kids; they are the true heroes that changed the game, " Robinson explained. "I was inspired to write the novel about how Cannabis created our family long ago, but the story kept unfolding. I recently decided to write this book as I started to work with Sierra Lynn Riddle on her son's book about beating Leukemia with Cannabis Oils. Landon Riddle was featured on CNN and treated by the famed Stanley Brothers, who created the CBD brand Charlotte's Web; his story also needs to be told."
"Mike believes that the plant has the power to change lives for the better, and he wants to share that message with as many people as possible," Uhalley reported. "The novel is currently in the early stages of development, but he's shared a goal to publish it sometime later this year." In the summer of 2016, the CEO of Nanobles acted as a patient helping patients when he went to the home of 13-year-old Genevieve and met her mom Anne Mari in Santa Barbara, California. The plant medicine formulator and well-known researcher recently named to the High Times Top 100 Most Influential People In 2021 has published many articles online about how their family copes with various issues using Cannabis extracts.
"The Cannabis Love Story is already a website, but it's time to get this information into the mainstream. I've shared information on countless social media accounts on just about every platform you can think of, but it's not enough; people need to know what this plant can do and how it allowed our whole family to become well. The novel itself will be educational and introduce many to Cannabis in a way that no brand or product can, through love" Robinson went on, "When I first met Genevieve, I firmly believed in THC as medicine. I didn't know much about Nanotechnology yet. I wouldn't say I liked Hemp a lot, but I was starting to formulate with some of the cannabinoids our extensive compassion program had because some kids didn't respond well to only THC or CBD, and Genevieve was one of them."
"I was on a compassion mission when Genevieve's mom first contacted me; all I wanted was to get to the next patient in need because I didn't think I had that long to live. I just wanted to give away oils until I paved my way to the pearly gates," he explained. "I just came back into the state and was headed up the California Coast to see compassion patients the next morning when Anne Mari found me on Facebook and reached out for help. She had seen Andrew Wakefield, the well-known vaccine researcher, only weeks before at a rally, and he suggested she use medical marijuana for Genevieve."
Love is one of the most powerful emotions we experience as human beings. It can lift us when feeling down, give us strength when we're weak, and provide comfort when grieving. Studies have shown that people in loving relationships tend to live longer and enjoy better overall health than those who don't have someone to love. "The simple act of being loved and feeling connected to another person can boost our immune system, all alone that protects us from disease and helps us heal faster. Add love to Cannabis, and you have the perfect storm to heal with," the Dad, Researcher, and CEO explained.
Mike Robinson never intended to enter the cannabis industry, "As the pandemic started, it was tough to get compassion products from other entities to gift. I had to start making them myself. I started the 100,000,000 milligram giveaway by April 2020 as the need was so intense for products for people having serious financial problems. It was a challenge to find companies that would donate, so I took the Stimulus check, bought base cannabinoids, and made as much as I could to give away. Interestingly, one of the many products I made for relaxing people is now on the Nanobles list of trademarks and Intellectual Property."
"I saw Mike struggling as we were restructuring the Nanobles Corporation in February of 2020, so I went down to meet with him in Santa Barbara to see first hand what this Cannabis Compassion thing he does is like," said his partner Uhalley. "I couldn't believe what I saw, the corner of a living room converted to a partial stockroom and an entire family organized together to give - they even had a website called Who's Needing Help. Knowing that an act of compassion created this tight unit gave me the chills, so I took advantage of the opportunity to get my hands in on the giving and started helping them."
"While writing The Cannabis Love Story, I am looking for a book publisher. I've been writing for a while now, and I think it is time to share my work and this beautiful love story. I have self-published so many articles in the past, but I would like to find a publisher who can help me reach a wider audience. It's such a heartwarming story of love and family, and I believe it will resonate with readers looking for something positive and uplifting. I am confident that there is a market for my book, and I am hopeful that I will find a publisher who shares my vision." shared Mike.
The Nanotechnology entity Nanobles has been in the news recently, as well, due to the merger with Robinson's Global Cannabinoid Research Center, which is well known for providing education to clinicians internationally.
