Ukrainian Refugees Amongst Recipients of 2,700 lbs Worth of Donations From Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC)

Ukrainian refugees receiving care packages from volunteers of the Iglesia Ni Cristo during their ‘Aid To Humanity’ events on May 7 through to May 8, 2022. Jean De Brebeuf College was one of the four venues chosen by the INC for its activities that weekend.

Attendees at the 'Aid To Humanity' event location in Montreal cheer in appreciation of the charity they received on May 8, 2022 from the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ), an international religious organization who will be commemorating 50 years in Canada this July.