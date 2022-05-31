Ukrainian Refugees Amongst Recipients of 2,700 lbs Worth of Donations From Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC)
Ukrainian refugees receiving care packages from volunteers of the Iglesia Ni Cristo during their ‘Aid To Humanity’ events on May 7 through to May 8, 2022. Jean De Brebeuf College was one of the four venues chosen by the INC for its activities that weekend.
Attendees at the 'Aid To Humanity' event location in Montreal cheer in appreciation of the charity they received on May 8, 2022 from the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ), an international religious organization who will be commemorating 50 years in Canada this July.
INC holds a series of outreach events to Ukrainian refugees, charities, as well as residents in four cities in eastern Canada from May 7-8, 2022.MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ), an international religious organization donated a total of 900 bags or 2,700 pounds of donations from May 7-8, 2022 in the cities of Saint John, NB, Ottawa, ON, Gatineau, QC and Montreal, QC.
The events were conducted under the banner “Aid To Humanity”, and was sponsored by one of the charitable arms of the Church: the Felix Y. Manalo (FYM) Foundation.
Among the beneficiaries of the “Aid To Humanity” events were the following charities: Vanier Community Services, Immigrant Women Services Ottawa, Itinérance Zéro, and Ottawa Community Immigrant Services.
Greg Fergus, the Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister of Canada and to the President of the Treasury Board, extended his gratitude to Brother Eduardo V. Manalo and the INC volunteers: “This event today was just fabulous. To see the work that the foundation is doing, its members who’ve been present in our community, I think this is probably the third or fourth time that I’ve been able to see with my own eyes the generosity of the folks who are associated with this Church and what they’ve been doing. I’d like to thank Brother Eduardo for really inspiring people to really give of their time and effort and of course, their hard-earned money to support their brothers and sisters who are in need.”
INC volunteers donated and prepared personal hygiene products and non-perishable goods, in order to extend their help to the less privileged.
Maryna Khrennikova, one of the Ukranian refugees in attendance at the Montreal location, shared how a social media post by the Church Of Christ on Facebook led her and a friend to the event. But what they found was beyond expectations: “We were really shocked because we were thinking that one person one bag…but they just like gave everything and it is so charming, thank you!”
Natalia Leroshyna also shared, “You know, for the first time in our lives we got to [join] such an event. We are very happy to meet very friendly people.”
Stephanie Valenzuela, a city councilor in the District of Darlington in Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce and the first Filipino elected as a city councilor, expressed her pride and joy for having witnessed this project conducted by the INC: “I would like to congratulate and thank Brother Eduardo V. Manalo for such a wonderful initiative that is clearly doing great good, not just in the Philippines, but across the world.”
These philanthropic activities were held to also commemorate the birth anniversary of Brother Felix Y. Manalo, who was born on May 10, 1886, in Tipas, Taguig, Manila, Philippines. He taught about the Church Of Christ in the Bible and registered the Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) with the government of the Philippines on July 27, 1914, and was its first Executive Minister.
In 107 years, the INC has spread to 159 countries and territories with its members belonging to 147 nationalities and races through the dynamic leadership of the Church’s current Executive Minister, Brother Eduardo V. Manalo.
