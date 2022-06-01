BluRay Brands launches its Jumpstart Program to accelerate DTC and growth-focused brands across Asia

MarTech company BluRay Brands Jumpstart Asia Program, SET:00

Digital industry veterans launch revolutionary brand acceleration program to help fashion, lifestyle, beauty and wellness brands maximize potential across Asia

BluRay Brands Jumpstart Asia Program assembles the right blend of influencers, live-streaming, and crowd commerce to launch and grow across Asia, quickly and cost-effectively” — Co-Founder Ron Wardle

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BluRay Brands is pleased to announce the launch of its Jumpstart Asia Program aimed at helping DTC and growth-focused brands launch and grow across Asia.

Qualified brands will be on-boarded to BluRays’ martech platform, SET:00 - an innovative social commerce solution for the region. SET:00 and the Jumpstart Asia Program give brands the opportunity to launch with small volumes and slingshot growth forward using group purchase, live-streaming, and influencer support.

Co-Founders Chris Baker and Ron Wardle, industry veterans of Asia’s social media and eCommerce space, created BluRay with the intent of re-formulating the marketing playbook for Asia.

“Too many brands get priced out too early or get sold on sub-optimal solutions. We wanted to create a brand accelerator to help companies reach their potential in each local market, quickly and cost-effectively,” said Co-Founder Chris Baker.

“After a decade-plus of getting the formula right for growth markets in Asia - having launched hundreds of brands into China and the region - with BluRay and our Jumpstart Asia Program, we have assembled the right blend of influencers, live-streaming, and crowd commerce to effectively launch and grow across Asia,” said said Co-Founder Ron Wardle.

BluRay Brands works as distributor of record, with established, well-known brands. At the same time, its Jumpstart Asia Program is aimed at earlier stage, DTC and growth brands looking to break into the regional or extend their presence into neighboring markets.

“With our Jumpstart Asia Program, we feel like we have a great solution for brands to trial-learn and grow more easily into some of the World’s most exciting markets,” said Baker.

“Asia accounts for 60% of Global retail eCommerce. While China is still the centerpiece for Asia eCommerce with a 35% share of Global eCommerce,” said Wardle, “the rest of the region is insanely important and growing rapidly.”

BluRay has started taking early applications from brands in the US, Canada, Australia, and Europe to join its Jumpstart Asia Program.

To Apply Visit: https://www.bluraybrands.com/

About BluRay Brands.

BluRay Brands is a brand accelerator enabling top retail brands to launch and scale across Asia. It works as distributor of record, with established, well-known brands. At the same time, its Jumpstart Asia Program is aimed at earlier stage, DTC and growth brands looking to break into the region or extend market presence in one country, to neighboring markets.

The BluRay leadership team has several decades of experience. Having launched hundreds of brands from around the world into China and Asia, the team has developed a clear playbook for growth - balancing brand and sales success.

BluRay works with growth-focused brands in beauty, wellness, fashion, lifestyle, food, and beverage. It covers most of Asia’s key markets, including; Japan, S. Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, and Malaysia

