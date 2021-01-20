EMMAC LIFE SCIENCES GROUP AND YOOMA CORP. ENTER INTO LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR EMMAC WELLNESS BRANDS

Partnership to accelerate growth and drive new market entry, with a focus on Asia

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EMMAC Life Sciences Group (“EMMAC” or the “Group”), Europe’s largest independent cannabis company, and Yooma Corp. (“Yooma”), one of Asia’s leading CBD and wellness social commerce companies, today announced they have entered into a licensing agreement whereby Yooma will license EMMAC’s wellness brands, including Blossom, MYO, Hello Joya and What the Hemp (the “EMMAC Brands”). Under the terms of the Agreement, Yooma will have exclusive rights for the distribution and sale of the EMMAC Brands in China, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia as well as non-exclusive distribution rights in certain other global markets.

Blossom produces premium quality CBD skincare and wellness products, currently sold through various on-line channels in Europe and select retailers in the United Kingdom. MYO Plant Nutrition combines high-quality plant ingredients with cannabinoids and other active ingredients to produce performance-enhancing nutritional supplements in 100% compostable recyclable packaging. What The Hemp and Hello Joya are both plant-based hemp snack brands currently sold through select retail partners in France with What The Hemp also being available in certain stores in the UK.

Yooma intends to integrate the EMMAC Brands into its existing sales channels in Asia, including cross-border eCommerce in China on various Alibaba platforms.

Ron Wardle, CEO of Yooma, said: “We are really excited to license these premium brands from EMMAC. The nutraceutical products will serve as an entry point for Yooma into this new product category, and exclusive licensing of Blossom will facilitate the opening of a TMall flagship store. Furthermore, we expect that the licensing model will result in improved unit economics for Yooma.”

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, said: “We are very pleased to be partnering with Yooma. Their expertise in CBD Lifestyle brands, as well as their established footprint in Asia, will bring immediate scale and expertise to our exciting portfolio of wellness brands. We look forward to seeing increased momentum in product sales in new and emerging markets, as well as building momentum in Europe.”

About EMMAC Life Sciences Group

EMMAC Life Sciences Group is Europe’s largest independent cannabis company, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction, and production. With a unique supply and distribution network throughout Europe, EMMAC’s vision is to bring the life-enhancing potential of cannabis to the people who need it. For more information about EMMAC, please visit https://www.emmac.com/.

About YOOMA CORP.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, EDA and subsidiaries based in China, Japan and the United States, Yooma intends to leverage the success and experience of its senior management to build Yooma’s business into one of Asia’s leading cannabinoid (CBD) and wellness products social commerce companies through the distribution and sale of CBD beauty and skincare and other wellness products via a strategically curated network of sales channels. Yooma has assembled a strong international team of multicultural industry professionals with extensive experience in digital marketing, eCommerce and social media in the pan-Asian region with particular depth in the Chinese eCommerce market. For more information, please visit www.yooma.ca

