Ananda Soul: Ananda Soul Launches New Moon App and Moon Jewelry Collection
Ananda Soul was born out of a desire to combine art that successfully captured Bali’s rich culture while encouraging inclusivity & charitability within societyBALI, INDONESIA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ananda Soul offers ethically sourced jewelry made by a group of women located throughout Indonesia. Its new “Moon Collection” features rings, bracelets, necklaces, and earrings designed to represent various moon phases.
Ananda Soul has recently launched its new Moon App, where customers can input their birth date to discover their moon phase. The app then generates information about that moon phase, the customer’s strengths, life lessons, and what they should be mindful of. The customer can then use this information to shop Ananda Soul’s new Moon Collection for the perfect piece.
Ananda Soul makes jewelry that inspires and changes the world. All products are hand-made from sustainable materials and 10% of all proceeds are donated to the ‘Adopt a family’ project to help alleviate poverty in the remote regions of Bali. Make the right choice for yourself, or someone you love, buy Ananda Soul.
About Ananda Soul Creations
Ananda Soul began in 2008, born out of a single question: How can I be integrity with my values, in every decision, every interaction, every moment, in every aspect of my business and my life?
Ananda Soul produces exquisite rings, bracelets, necklaces, earrings, gift cards, and more. The company was established in 2008, focusing on jewelry that has been created with loving hands in Bali and reflects mindful intention, sustainability, and responsible consumerism. Ananda Soul first and foremost supports humans; from every individual providing support along the supply chain to the team, all the way to the customers and beyond.
