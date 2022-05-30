Submit Release
News Search

There were 483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,484 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Route 78 closed / Highgate

State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 78 in Highgate, just east of the Franklin County Airport is closed due to a vehicle crash.  The closure is needed to safely remove the involved vehicle and this is not expected to be an extended closure.  Updates will be provided when available. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

You just read:

Vermont Route 78 closed / Highgate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.