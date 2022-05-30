Navy Veteran Pens An Emotional Survival Guide for the Father of the Bride
Build a strong foundation for your daughter’s wedding by strengthening your physical and mental wellbeing.
Congratulations, Your Daughter is Engaged... Now What?
Forewarned is forearmed. Recognizing and preparing yourself for your daughter’s wedding is what this book is about.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Naval Officer Kenneth Andrus compares being in turbulent waters to having a daughter get engaged in his book, Congratulations, Your Daughter is Engaged - Now What?. He honestly addresses this poignant time in a man’s life and offers strategies he learned in the military to cope with this emotional tsunami. For example Ken states, “Forewarned is forearmed. Recognizing and preparing yourself for your daughter’s wedding is what this book is about.” He dismisses the myth that the Father of the Bride has absolutely no emotional investment on the day of the wedding. Fathers who are losing their little girls to another man actually feel a complex interplay of reactions. Ken helps the future father-of-the bride navigate these turbulent emotional waters. This book is a lifesaver for dads who are marching down the aisle during the upcoming wedding season.
About Kenneth Andrus
Kenneth Andrus is a native of Columbus, Ohio. He obtained his undergraduate degree from Marietta College and his Doctor of Medicine from the Ohio State University College of Medicine. Following his internship, he joined the Navy and retired after twenty-four years of service with the rank of Captain. His operational tours while on active duty included Battalion Surgeon, Third Battalion Fourth Marines; Regimental Surgeon, Ninth Marines; Medical Officer, USS Truxtun CGN-35; Fleet Surgeon, Commander Seventh Fleet; Command Surgeon, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command; and Fleet Surgeon, U.S. Pacific Fleet.
Kenneth Andrus is the proud father of two daughters, Jennifer, and Michelle. He now resides with his wife in Honolulu, Hawaii. He is also the author of The Defenders Series. For more information contact TMCWS Media at sharon@mcwritingservices.com.
