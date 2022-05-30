Group Home and Day Program Celebrated in La Ronge

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 30, 2022

Today, Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre, on behalf of Social Services Minister Lori Carr, joined community members, dignitaries and residents in La Ronge to celebrate NorthSask Special Needs Housing, Employment, Recreation Inc.'s (NSN) group home and renovated day program building.

NSN is a community-based organization in La Ronge that has been supporting people since 2002. In their duplex home building, they operate two group homes that each support four people with intellectual disabilities, in addition to having supported independent living suites that support up to six people. The Ministry of Social Services provides $444,825 annually in operational funding for the group home. NSN's day program can support up to 16 people with intellectual disabilities. The Ministry of Social Services contributed $150,000 to fund their recent renovation.

"I thank NSN for the work they do in supporting people to be included in our northern communities," Lemaigre said. "Because of community partners like NSN, Saskatchewan is one step closer to becoming a more accessible place where everyone has the supports they need to reach their full potential."

"Opening a group home in the middle of a pandemic has been challenging for staff, but especially for residents. We are grateful to the ministry for the guidance they have provided to us along the way," NSN's Executive Director Melanie Norris said. "In addition, we're thankful to our partners in Saskatchewan for their support of NSN as it has been pivotal for our success. We are pleased to share the successes of NSN and our clients today during AccessAbility Awareness Week."

The new group home supports the Saskatchewan Disability Strategy by creating more residential services for people with intellectual disabilities. Saskatchewan residents and communities that have done work that aligns with the Disability Strategy are encouraged to share their accomplishments using the hashtag #SKDisability.

For information on how to access supports for intellectual disabilities, please contact the Community Living Service Delivery office nearest you or email clsd.info@gov.sk.ca. You can find the nearest office at saskatchewan.ca/residents/family-and-social-support/find-a-social-services-office.

Leya MooreSocial ServicesReginaPhone: 306-787-3610Email: leya.moore@gov.sk.ca