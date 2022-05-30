Browns Restaurant Group announces Franchise of the Year award winners!
Franchisees Win Big at Browns Restaurant Group’s Annual Spring Conference
Vancouver, B.C. (May 27, 2022) Vancouver-based Browns Restaurant Group recently held their 10th Franchise Conference in the beautiful Okanagan at the Spirit Ridge Resort, Osoyoos, BC.
During the two days of business meetings, Franchisees of the Browns Socialhouse, Browns Crafthouse and Liberty Kitchen brands came together with the restaurant group’s dedicated Corporate Office team and its loyal vendor community to wrap with a formal Awards Gala. This year, over 150 people were in attendance to celebrate excellence among the Group’s franchise community. This years event was all about reconnection and socializing as it was the first time the company was able to be with their partners in person over the last 3 years.
Sponsored by Labatt Brewing Company, the Awards recognized excellence, commitment, and perseverance by presenting top-performing Franchisees and their teams with awards and prizes.
2022 Franchise of the Year
Taking home this year’s Franchise of the Year award was a group from Victoria, British Columbia led by Franchisees Scott Rumpel & Adam Dukoff.
The other Achievement Award winners are as follows:
• No Finish Line Award (NFL)
o Location: Erin Mills (Ottawa, ON)
o Franchisee: Kevin May
• Auditor General’s Award
o Location: Uptown (Victoria, BC)
o Franchisee: Scott Rumpel & Adam Dukoff
• The Show Must Go On
o Franchise Group: KDB Group (AB, SK, MB)
o Franchisees: Rob Burns, Kelly Burns & Shane Hardy
Browns Restaurant Group is slated to open three new locations 2022/2023. With one Liberty Kitchen, one Browns Socialhouse and a Scotty Browns.
For Franchising inquires and opportunities, please contact Browns Restaurant Group to start a conversation.
- 30 –
For media inquiries, please contact:
Emily Pedersen
Operations & Marketing Coordinator
epedersen@brownsrestaurantgroup.com
For Franchising inquiries, please contact:
Bruce Fox
Executive Vice President – Development
franchising@brownsrestaurantgroup.com
Emily Pedersen
Browns Restaurant Group
+1 7788224318
Visit us on social media:
