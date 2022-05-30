Liza Wang and the Macao Chinese Orchestra jointly present the closing concert of the 32nd Macao Arts Festival

MACAU, May 30 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the closing concert “Liza Wang and The Macao Chinese Orchestra”, integrated in the 32nd Macao Arts Festival, will be held on 1 and 2 June, at The Venetian Theatre. The organiser held a press meeting today (30 May) in the Meeting Room of The Venetian Macao. Renowned artist Liza Wang and the Head of the Department of Performing Arts Development of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng, met with the local media to share their thoughts on the concert and introduce the highlights of the programme.

Liza Wang, a much-loved artist in the global Chinese community, will perform with the Macao Chinese Orchestra in the Macao Arts Festival. The concert has received overwhelming support from music aficionados in Macao and the Greater Bay Area and the tickets for the concert were sold out since the first day of ticket sales. The concert will feature several classics, including Young’s Female Warrior, Love and Passion, Yesterday’s Glitter, Limelight Years and The Brave Chinese, bringing music aficionados a remarkable performance and drawing this edition of the Festival to a perfect conclusion with magnificent music.

The maximum indoor capacity for the performance of the closing concert Liza Wang and The Macao Chinese Orchestra on 1 June is limited to 75%. In accordance with the latest epidemic prevention guidelines of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, members of the public must present one of the following documents before entering the venue: proof of completion of the whole course of the COVID-19 primary vaccination series (which includes two doses of the inactivated vaccine or the mRNA vaccine) 14 days (as shown in the Macao Health Code with the “golden frame”) or a negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours. Those who fail to provide the aforesaid documentation are not allowed to enter the venue. Tickets are not refundable. All members of the public must undergo a body temperature check before entering the venue; those who have a fever or respiratory symptoms are not allowed to enter the venue.

For more information about the 32nd Macao Arts Festival programmes, please visit the Festival’s website ( www.icm.gov.mo/fam ), the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (“IC_Art_Macao”). IC will strictly follow the relevant anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implement appropriate measures for cultural activities.