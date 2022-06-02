Submit Release
Kleinschmidt Associates Supports Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE)

The company continues to expand its DEI initiatives to align with corporate mission

PITTSFIELD, ME, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – Kleinschmidt Associates is excited to announce the newly established sponsorship initiative supporting Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE). WiRE's mission is to advance the role and recognition of women and other under-represented groups working in the energy sector.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to align Kleinschmidt’s corporate goals with a great organization,” said Jon Christensen, CEO of Kleinschmidt Associates. “We look forward to working together on initiatives that will develop skilled talent and future leaders in the industry."

Launched in 2013, WiRE forges partnerships with government agencies and a spectrum of energy industry associations, other related networking groups for professionals, and academic providers. Kleinschmidt committing to this sponsorship adds to the growing number of industry supporters and sponsors, which helps to provide WiRE programming at low or no cost.

“At WiRE, we believe sponsorship is much more than just a logo on a website or a sign on a wall.” said Joanna Osawe, CEO of WiRE. “When done right, sponsorship carries a synergy between organization and sponsor, which can provide connections and opportunities that empower those who are underrepresented.”

About Kleinschmidt:
Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and government agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.

About Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE):
WiRE is inclusive of all renewable energy and clean energy technologies and programming includes national and international chapters, student chapters, capacity-building field trips, networking meet-ups, awards recognition programs, student bursaries, speed mentoring, speed interviewing, spotlights, conferences and workshops.

