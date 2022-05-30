Illinois Conservation Foundation accepting nominations for 2022 Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame - 5/27/2022

Illinois Conservation Foundation accepting nominations for 2022 Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Conservation Foundation is accepting nominations for the 2022 of the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.

Since 2002, the foundation has recognized individuals who have records of exemplary service in and commitments to improving conservation efforts and outdoor recreation opportunities in Illinois.

Some inductees touched the lives of thousands of youths and adults by promoting fishing, hunting, conservation and safety education. Others spearheaded efforts to preserve or enhance fish and wildlife habitat and protect and restore Illinois’ lakes and rivers. Some inductees are national and international leaders in conservation or advocates for outdoor heritage traditions. All have led by personal example and serve as role models for future generations of conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts.

Nominees selected will be inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame in the spring of 2023 at the annual Illinois Conservation Foundation Outdoor Hall of Fame Gala.

Nominations must be submitted on the official Hall of Fame Nomination form by July 11, 2022, to be considered.

For more information, contact the Illinois Conservation Foundation at info@ilconservation.org or 217-785-2003. Additional information also may be found online at http://www.ilconservation.org/.

Since 1995, the Illinois Conservation Foundation, an IRS not-for-profit organization, has partnered with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to raise financial resources dedicated to protecting and enhancing the natural wonders of Illinois.

