Invent and Present Now Offering Free Consultations to Inventors

One of America’s leading invention services companies is helping inventors succeed by now offering consultation to inventors at no cost.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Invent and Present announced today that it is now offering free consultations to inventors as a part of its patent referral services.

“As an inventor, getting a patent is important. Product protection is vital because it can help safeguard your invention or idea,” said spokesperson for Invent and Present, a woman-owned small business. “A patent can protect any design, process or product that meets a set of specifications according to its utility, practicality, originality, and suitability.”

Their free consultation for inventors looking for patent referral services allows you to safeguard your invention idea and ensure your intellectual property is protected with a patent.

Invent and Present’s patent referral service is ideal for new product inventors at any stage of development.

Working with inventors and manufacturers of all sizes, Invent and Present offers low-cost patent referral services to help established and budding inventors achieve their goals. With 25+ years of industry knowledge, their team of leaders work effortlessly to define and prioritize objectives and strategies to meet your invention idea’s needs.

Invent and Present’s mission is to empower the inventor with expert insight and develop a tailored comprehensive invention market strategy. Take your first steps with confidence and contact a specialist at Invent and Present today.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this blog contains patent information from the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Invent and Present does not provide any legal advice. We do refer our clients to independent patent attorneys and are committed to helping inventors build a legacy of innovation that impacts the world.

About Invent and Present

We believe collaboration is at the root of greatness, and teamwork is a key to your invention’s success. With our 25+ years of industry knowledge, our team of leaders work effortlessly to define and prioritize objectives and strategies to meet your invention idea’s needs.

