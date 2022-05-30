Burgum releases statement honoring nation’s fallen military heroes on Memorial Day

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement honoring our nation’s fallen military heroes today in observance of Memorial Day.

“On Memorial Day – and every day – we honor the brave men and women who have stood in harm’s way and given their lives to protect our nation and defend the liberties we hold dear, and in doing so, have ensured freedom and security for generation after generation of Americans,” Burgum said. “While we know our debt to them can never be fully repaid, their sacrifice can inspire each of us to consider how fortunate we are to live in this great nation, to keep fighting for America’s future, and to support our military members and their families in every way possible. We are eternally grateful for their service.”