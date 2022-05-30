Hải Dương promotes sale of Thanh Ha lychee, other typical products

VIETNAM, May 30 -

Hải Dương's lychees are popular in both domestic and foreign markets, including China, Japan and the US. — VNA/VNS Photo

HẢI DƯƠNG — Hải Dương Province, e-commerce platforms and local produce exporters signed cooperation agreements on supporting sales of the province’s lychees and other typical products at a trade promotion conference held on Sunday.

The event connected many Vietnamese provinces and cities with places in the US, China, Malaysia, Belgium, France, Czech Republic, Singapore, Japan and the Republic of Korea in a hybrid format.

The Hải Dương Trade and Tourism Promotion Week also opened.

Hải Dương Province officially opened its harvest season with lychee shipments to foreign markets.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thắng Hải said that his ministry will continue to coordinate with and support the province to promote its lychee brand and exportation of lychees and other typical products to domestic and foreign markets. He also suggested that Hải Dương actively apply digital technology and e-commerce in trade promotion activities.

In order to increase the value of agricultural products, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp said that Hải Dương needs to strengthen the preservation and processing stages with a focus on the development of specialities in each locality.

Secretary of the Hải Dương Province's Party's Committee Phạm Xuân Thắng stated that the locality's agriculture is developing in the direction of large-scale, concentrated commodity production, with high, smart and organic technologies applied.

Annually, Hải Dương produces about 750,000 tonnes of rice, 700,000 tonnes of vegetables, 300,000 tonnes of fruit and about 200,000 tonnes of cattle, poultry and aquatic products.

Currently, Thanh Hà lychees are present in most provinces and cities in the country and are exported to major markets such as China, Japan, the US, France, Australia, Singapore and Thailand. Last year, Hải Dương lychee overcame the COVID-19 storm with a total production value of VNĐ1.4 trillion (US$60.3 million), VNĐ234 billion higher than that of 2020. — VNS