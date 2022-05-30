Shares make gains on banking, airline stocks

VIETNAM, May 30 -

An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (HVN). HVN rose 3 per cent on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Shares had a good start on Monday, driven by the strong growth of blue chips in the banking and aviation stock groups.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange, the VN-Index gained 0.66 per cent to close Monday at 1,293.92 points.

The southern bourse’s index expanded 3.6 per cent last week.

Market breadth was positive with 289 gainers and 145 losers, while 65 shares ended flat.

Liquidity stayed low with more than 587.2 million shares traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ16.5 trillion (US$711.8 million).

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, rose 0.54 per cent to end at 1,342.87 points. Out of 30 stocks in the VN30 basket, 18 posted gains while eight decreased.

Among blue chips, big gainers included tech giant FPT Corp (FPT), Mobile World Investment (MWG), PV Gas (GAS), Vinhomes (VHM), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Vinamilk (VNM), Vietcombank (VCB) and Techcombank (TCB), with growth of between 1-5 per cent each. There were also the top 10 shares lifting the VN-index most.

Banking stocks led the market rally with gainers including Vietcombank (VCB), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), Techcombank (TCB), VietinBank (CTG), Military Bank (MBB), Vietnam International Commercial JS Bank (VIB) and Saigon-Hanoi Commercial JS Bank (SHB).

Aviation-related stocks on Monday stood out as confidence was lifted thanks to the restoration of international flights and tourism re-opening.

Vietnam Airlines (HVN) and Vietjet (VJC) soared 3 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

“VN-Index opened with a positive gap towards the resistance area of 1,290 before the selling force pushed the index back to 1,280 zone,” said BIDV Securities Co.

“However, buyers then dominated and brought the index back to close at 1,290, gaining eight points.

“Regarding the transaction of foreign investors, today they bought more than VNĐ1 trillion on the HoSE. In the coming sessions, the market will probably trade in the 1,285-1,290 zone,” the company said.

Foreign investors net bought VNĐ1.67 trillion on HOSE, including FUEVFVND with VNĐ1.1 trillion, FPT Corporation (FPT) with VNĐ362.66 billion, Sacombank (STB) with VNĐ45.04 billion. They were net sellers on HNX with a value of VNĐ575.73 million.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index increased 0.51 per cent to end the day with 312.77 points.

The index had risen 1.35 per cent last week.

Liquidity also stayed at a relatively low level with 81.4 million shares worth nearly VNĐ1.8 trillion being traded on the northern market. — VNS