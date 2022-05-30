Submit Release
The Government expands the list of VAT-free equipment

RUSSIA, May 30 - New items have been added to the list of imported equipment exempt from value added tax (VAT). Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the relevant directive.

The items include technological equipment with no analogues produced in Russia, such as a set of equipment for the production of large reinforced concrete modules for housing construction, or a line of equipment necessary for the manufacture of MDF boards.

The exemption of such equipment from VAT will make it possible to reduce the diversion of working capital of enterprises that use it.

The list of VAT-free technological equipment also includes rolling mills for the production of rails, beams and profiles, gas turbine generator sets, automatic winders, folding and sewing machines, printers, and other products.

