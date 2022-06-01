IHOFX Signs a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to Expand the Listing of Coal Futures Products

Incheon Options And Futures Exchange - ihofx.org

IHOFX.org is developing international partnerships to create a positive environment for commodity traders

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHOFX, a leading commodity exchange in Asia that is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights, today announced that it has signed a cooperation agreement with a leading coal mining enterprise in the mainland China in order to expand the listing of coal futures products.

As per the agreement, the two parties have joined to advance the feasibility research on listing gas coal and other coal futures products, perform demonstrations on product contracts based on the feedback of industry followers and participants and ensure efficient listing conditions. In addition, the two sides will mutually analyze the development path of the coal market, will simplify the sharing of data and will jointly organize market events like industrial conferences, forums and research activities.

The signing of this agreement will advance the extensive cooperation between IHOFX and its strategic partner as well as other interested parties in the coal market and will establish a strong foundation for the listing of gas coal futures and other products. Meanwhile, IHOFX will maintain the trend of listed futures products.

“The signing of this agreement represents the common interest to create a new collaboration stage aiming at the development of futures products as well as the common interest to contribute to the industrial market expansion through market knowledge exchange and implementation of supportive suggestions”, said Jin Yong-sun, Head of Commodity Trading.

IHOFX was previously approved to analyze the listing of gas coal futures and the product has been recognized as a demanded one due to its peculiarities. The listing of gas coal futures will have a more pronounced influence on the gas coal producers and consuming enterprises and it will be of interest to all industry developers.

About Incheon Options and Futures Exchange (IHOFX)

IHOFX is an exchange venue that has leveraged the industry-leading technology and developed infrastructure to provide a price-time allocation and maker-taker pricing model. IHOFX is one of the leading commodity exchanges in Asia and has made a name for itself by dealing with a wide range of commodity and financial products. IHOFX is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights.