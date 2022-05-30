Middlesex Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Assault on LEO, Cocaine Possession, Multiple other charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE# 22A3003160

TROOPER: Jacob Fox and Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 05/29/2022 1335 hours

LOCATION: Kneeland Flats Trailer Park, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATIONS:

- 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

- Cocaine Possession

- Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant and Narcotic Drugs

- Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer

- Resisting Arrest

- Criminal Threatening

- Reckless Endangerment

ACCUSED: Aldrain A. Ashby

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY

Victim: The VT State Police does not release information of victims of Domestic Assault

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a 911 call about a domestic assault that occurred in Waterbury, at the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park. Troopers were advised that a firearm had been pointed at the victim and her life had been threatened.

Troopers responded to the scene and located the male involved. The male ran from Troopers and was quickly apprehended. While being taken into custody he caused injury to a responding Trooper. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of Cocaine and other controlled substances that Aldrain tried to destroy.

Aldrain was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Aldrain was ordered held without bail by the Honorable Court and ordered to appear in Washington County Court, Criminal Division on 5/31/22 and released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/31/2022 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Jacob Fox

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

