Middlesex Barracks/ 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Assault on LEO, Cocaine Possession, Multiple other charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE# 22A3003160
TROOPER: Jacob Fox and Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/29/2022 1335 hours
LOCATION: Kneeland Flats Trailer Park, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATIONS:
- 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
- Cocaine Possession
- Possession of a Depressant, Stimulant and Narcotic Drugs
- Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Threatening
- Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Aldrain A. Ashby
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY
Victim: The VT State Police does not release information of victims of Domestic Assault
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a 911 call about a domestic assault that occurred in Waterbury, at the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park. Troopers were advised that a firearm had been pointed at the victim and her life had been threatened.
Troopers responded to the scene and located the male involved. The male ran from Troopers and was quickly apprehended. While being taken into custody he caused injury to a responding Trooper. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of Cocaine and other controlled substances that Aldrain tried to destroy.
Aldrain was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. Aldrain was ordered held without bail by the Honorable Court and ordered to appear in Washington County Court, Criminal Division on 5/31/22 and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/31/2022 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Jacob Fox
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
P:(802)229-9191
F:(802)229-2648