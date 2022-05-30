IHOFX Launches Iron Ore Options on Its Trading Platform

Incheon Options And Futures Exchange - ihofx.org

IHOFX.org increases the number of listed products by introducing new options contracts

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IHOFX, a leading commodity exchange in Asia that is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights, today announced the listing of iron ore options for trading which will, later on, enhance the derivatives instrument system and will significantly contribute to the development of the derivatives market while supporting the iron and steel industry. In addition, the introduction of the new products is meant to facilitate the creation of an international iron ore pricing system.

Iron ore is recognized as an important raw material for iron and steel and is essential for the development of the iron and steel industry. The iron ore spot price has been fluctuating due to various changes in the macroeconomic environment, however, it has presented significant performance. With the iron ore index price increasing, the industry enterprises had solicited the listing of iron ore options and the diversification of the iron and steel risk managing system.

Besides iron ore options, increased demand has been registered in the case of iron ore futures. The iron ore futures market has demonstrated constant and orderly operation and continuously improved structure since the listing of iron ore futures a couple of years ago. A significant number of mining companies have participated in futures trading. According to IHOFX’s research on the iron and steel trading industry, the open interest of corporate clients has raised year by year.

The iron ore futures trading incorporated a great number of clients from different countries and regions of the world and the international impact is ongoing. Currently, the iron ore futures have advantages in terms of market scale, industry activity and international influence and it ensures a solid market basis for the listing of iron options.

About Incheon Options and Futures Exchange (IHOFX)

IHOFX is an exchange venue that has leveraged the industry-leading technology and developed infrastructure to provide a price-time allocation and maker-taker pricing model. IHOFX is one of the leading commodity exchanges in Asia and has made a name for itself by dealing with a wide range of commodity and financial products. IHOFX is working hard on providing innovative products across different asset classes and creating a brand culture known for its original methods, risk management facilities and global insights.