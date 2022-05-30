The Carl Kruse Arts Blog Invites All To The Film Premiere of "The Strait Guys"
Documentary of the efforts of American and Russian visionaries trying to link the USA and Russia via the world’s longest train tunnel beneath the Bering Strait.BERLIN, GERMANY, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carl Kruse Arts Blog (https://carlkruse.net) invites all to the European premiere of the documentary "The Strait Guys" scheduled to take place this Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Babylon Theater in the Mitte neighborhood of Berlin at Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 30.
The legendary Babylon was designed in the 1920's by Hans Poelzig and still retains the charm of that era. It is a renown forum for art and foreign films in Berlin.
Written and directed by Rick Minnich, “The Strait Guys” tells the story of American and Russian visionaries attempting to connect Russia and the United States with the world’s longest tunnel underneath the Bering Strait. Directly after the film screening, Rick and one of the Russian producers will be available for a question and answer session. Other members of the team that helped make the film will also be present.
Tickets for the film can be purchased in advance at https://babylonberlin.eu/film/4696-the-strait-guys-der-traum-vom-tunnel?fbclid=IwAR1Uy4XsSf5zkthTOHbmhkyGRk-Eq_QAXBQu1BP6x5r8M4z4KY52gS3-Ll8 or at the box office at the Babylon on the night of the release.
Since 2016, the Carl Kruse Art Blog – “Ars Lumens” — has highlighted the work of artists, past and present, focusing on wide-ranging movements in art history from Action Painting to Pop and covering topics from the Renaissance to the Art of Atari. The blog is curated by Carl Kruse who trades time between Miami, Florida and Berlin, Germany.
