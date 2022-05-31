Nanodems Announces Technology Partnership with SecureOne to Drive Integrated Security Solutions

Submit Release
Nanodems Corporation, award winning PSIM software company, announces Technology Partnership with SecureOne International BV, manufacturer of UVISCAN products

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanodems Corporation announces Technology Partnership with SecureOne International BV which manufactures state of the art under vehicle inspection systems. With this technology partnership, Nanodems Integration Server is now integrated with UVIScan products. With this integration, customers will be able to manage their UVIScan products and visualize threats combined with their other systems through Nanodems PSIM software.

SecureOne International brings to the partnership extensive experience in the development of tailor-made Under Vehicle Inspection Systems (UVIS) and ANPR solutions.

Nanodems Corporation is a market leader in PSIM software, utilizing actionable intelligence by enabling seamless integrated security management of various security systems for public safety and businesses worldwide. Nanodems makes it possible to manage CCTV systems along with any type of IoT sensors. Artificial Intelligence-powered CCTV Health Check functionality ensures all components of your security cameras and video recording systems are working properly, detecting any downtime.

The primary focus of the integration is to provide operational control to organizations through a comprehensive security platform that converges various critical security assets. Both companies aim to be more innovative in the solutions they develop, and this partnership will provide the efficiency and situational awareness needed for a converged security platform.

With this integration, organizations using both Nanodems products and SecureOne products will be able to streamline vehicle operations on their premises. Process automation capabilities provided by seamless integration will decrease the need for manual operations, and faster response times to critical events will be achieved. Instant video verification of all events optimizes security control room operations. This will also provide essential information and maximum efficiency of Under Vehicle Inspection Systems to allow organizations to make quick and accurate security-critical decisions.

About SecureOne International
SecureOne International BV in The Netherlands is specialized in the development, manufacturing and global distribution of UVIScan and PlateCatcher technology. Our R&D, Warehouse, Manufacturing, Factory Acceptance Testing, and all further operational facilities are based in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. Apart from our operations in Eindhoven, SecureOne also has companies (legal entities) in Abu Dhabi, UAE (SecureOne LLC), and Delaware, USA (SecureOne Systems LLC), to support our clients all around the world.
For more information, please visit:
https://www.uviscan.com/

About Nanodems
Nanodems Corporation, a Burlington, Massachusetts-based manufacturer, is a leader in the physical security information management (PSIM) industry, helping organizations worldwide to streamline operations, mitigate risk, and centralize control of all their security assets and systems.
One seamless application that centralizes control, management, and monitoring of your security ecosystem, including closed circuit television systems (CCTV), perimeter intrusion detection systems, access control systems and many more.
For more information about Nanodems products, please visit:
https://www.nanodems.com

Asli Citak
Nanodems Corporation
+1 617-982-2600
