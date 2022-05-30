Muralist Felipe Risada Captures The Contrasts Of The Ocean In The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project, with Journalist Ian Urbina
Felipe Risada’s mural for The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project can be found in São Paulo, Brazil and is called “Absence of Silence.”
The sea has a very strong impact…It can be a good dream and it can be a nightmare”WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a thoughtful testimonial about his art, muralist Felipe Risada explains why he joined forces with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea within The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project.
A global effort to disseminate investigative journalism about human exploitation and labor crimes at sea, the project brings together painters from around the world to leverage public creativity with a cause. These paintings are based on the groundbreaking reporting produced by a small, non-profit news outlet based in Washington, D.C., The Outlaw Ocean Project. The organization exposes the urgent problems happening on the earth’s oceans including sea slavery, arms trafficking, the climate crisis and overfishing.
What makes The Outlaw Ocean Project a distinct news organization is three-fold. First, the reporting focuses on the more than 50 million people who work in a realm that covers over two-thirds of the planet, but whose stories are rarely told. Second, the news-gathering is funded directly by readers and foundations so that the stories can be published for free in over a half dozen languages and more than three dozen countries, which gives it a wide impact. Third, the journalism is targeted toward non-news platforms and a younger and more international audience by converting these stories into art. In turn, individuals are able to connect with the issues on a more visceral level.
The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project is part of this innovation and offers a communal display of nontraditional journalism with unmatched effectiveness.
Felipe Risada is a 33-year-old artist from São Paulo, Brazil. Risada graduated with a degree in Graphic Design from Belas Artes (SP) and for 15 years, he has dedicated himself to creating his own pictorial repertoire through graffiti, painting in the streets of São Paulo using only paint and a roller, rather than spray paint.
His work reflects his unique personality. Risada’s simple iconography allows him to create and display his works beyond walls and panels, and in additional art forms, including engravings, prints and logos. He also develops commissioned works for various institutions and companies.
Although he recalls fond memories of the sea, Risada is focused on the many environmental and social issues that plague the oceans. Recognizing that, in many ways, the problems of the high seas seem worse than those on land, Risada is astounded that these issues still exist in the year 2022.
Risada takes pride in his collaboration with The Outlaw Ocean Mural Project and is pleased to share his painting with a diverse audience.
“The art I make is an art for any audience to understand,” said Risada. “So, children and people from many nationalities will be able to relate to it.”
