Governor Newsom Proclaims Memorial Day 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 30, 2022, as “Memorial Day” in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

On Memorial Day, we join the nation in paying our respects to the courageous souls who gave their lives to defend our democracy and way of life. We treasure them as our friends, family, and ancestors. We venerate them as Americans who put their country before all else.

The roots of this observance run deep in our country’s history, beginning as Decoration Day shortly after the end of the Civil War. In 1971, federal law formally established the last Monday in May as Memorial Day, commemorating all Americans who have fought and died in any of our nation’s wars. On this day of reflection, we hold our fallen service members and their families in our hearts and pledge to honor their legacy by striving to live up to the ideals they fought to protect.

California’s three state veterans’ cemeteries, nine national cemeteries, and hundreds of local cemeteries are among the hallowed final resting places for many who died in the Spanish-American War, World Wars I and II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, and most recently, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Many of their names grace memorials throughout the United States, from the National Mall in Washington, D.C., to our own Capitol Park in Sacramento. They are found on monuments in towns and cities where their sons and daughters, lost in war, are forever revered.

In memory of the fallen, I have ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds throughout California. In addition, I ask you to join me in participating in the National Moment of Remembrance. During this shared moment of silence at 3:00 p.m. on Memorial Day, let us reflect on and pay tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our state and nation.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 30, 2022, as “Memorial Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 24th day of May 2022.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State



###