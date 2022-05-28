Statement from Governor Newsom’s Press Office

Published: May 28, 2022

SACRAMENTO – This morning, the Governor tested positive for COVID-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms. The Governor will continue to work remotely. In accordance with local and state health guidelines, Governor Newsom will remain in isolation at least through Thursday, June 2 and until he tests negative. As outlined in California’s SMARTER Plan, which focuses on testing and treatment, the Governor will test prior to leaving isolation. The Governor has also received a prescription for Paxlovid, the antiviral that has been proven effective against COVID-19, and will begin his 5-day regimen immediately. Governor Newsom is vaccinated and has received two booster shots, including as recently as May 18.

Vaccinations and boosters remain the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. California was the first state in the nation to announce a comprehensive plan to deal with COVID-19 going forward, the SMARTER plan, that focuses on testing and treating patients to avoid serious disease.

By following the guidelines outlined in the SMARTER plan, individuals can help protect themselves and others, and public officials can prepare for surges in COVID-19 transmission, like the one we are currently seeing across the country.