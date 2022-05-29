Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 2800 Block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) offense that occurred on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:17 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in these photos:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.