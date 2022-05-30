Submit Release
External merchandise trade statistics for April 2022

MACAU, May 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total merchandise export amounted to MOP1.19 billion in April 2022, up by 13.0% year-on-year. Value of re-exports (MOP963 million) grew by 6.6%, of which re-exports of Garments and Diamond & diamond jewellery surged by 98.7% and 57.6% respectively while those of Machines, apparatus & parts declined by 51.3%. Value of domestic exports (MOP231 million) expanded by 50.7%, with that of Garments and Copper & articles thereof rising by 73.3% and 6.3% respectively. Meanwhile, total merchandise import went down by 3.1% year-on-year to MOP13.18 billion; imports of Gold jewellery and Watches dropped by 39.6% and 31.8% respectively, whereas imports of Food & beverages and Mobile phones expanded by 63.4% and 9.3% respectively. Merchandise trade deficit in April 2022 totalled MOP11.99 billion.

From January to April this year, total value of merchandise export increased by 12.4% year-on-year to MOP5.07 billion, of which value of re-exports (MOP4.34 billion) and domestic exports (MOP735 million) went up by 10.3% and 27.1% respectively. Total value of merchandise import grew by 19.8% year-on-year to MOP51.64 billion. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP46.57 billion for the first four months of 2022, up by MOP7.99 billion from MOP38.58 billion a year earlier.

Analysed by destination, merchandise export to Hong Kong (MOP3.94 billion), the USA (MOP222 million) and the EU (MOP79 million) showed respective year-on-year growth of 19.2%, 17.4% and 29.6% from January to April 2022. Meanwhile, exports to mainland China fell by 23.5% year-on-year to MOP443 million, of which exports to the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP402 million) decreased by 24.1%. Exports to the Belt and Road Countries (MOP145 million) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP800 thousand) expanded by 23.7% and 148.1% respectively. Exports of Textiles & garments increased by 52.3% year-on-year to MOP675 million, while exports of Non-textiles went up by 8.1% to MOP4.39 billion.

By place of origin, merchandise import from the EU (MOP18.52 billion) and mainland China (MOP14.96 billion) rose by 31.5% and 6.8% respectively year-on-year in the first four months of 2022. Imports from the Belt and Road Countries (MOP9.28 billion) and the Portuguese-speaking Countries (MOP285 million) grew by 16.9% and 28.9% respectively. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise import from Hong Kong (MOP44.86 billion) expanded by 24.1% year-on-year. On the other hand, imports from mainland China dropped by 2.1% to MOP5.07 billion, with imports from the Nine Provinces of the Pan Pearl River Delta (MOP4.99 billion) decreasing by 1.6%. Imports of Consumer goods grew by 21.2% to MOP37.98 billion, of which imports of Beauty, cosmetic & skincare products (MOP8.49 billion), Food & beverages (MOP5.78 billion) and Handbags & wallets (MOP4.25 billion) expanded by 52.3%, 38.2% and 20.3% respectively. Imports of Mobile phones (MOP5.53 billion) and Fuels & lubricants (MOP1.86 billion) went up by 20.9% and 14.0% respectively, whereas imports of Construction materials (MOP967 million) dipped by 9.8%.

External merchandise trade totalled MOP56.71 billion from January to April 2022, up by 19.1% compared with MOP47.59 billion a year earlier.

