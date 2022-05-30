Strategies For Global Intermodals Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Intermodals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Intermodals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Intermodals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the intermodals market size is expected to grow from $41.28 billion in 2021 to $44.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The intermodal market is then expected to grow to $54.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.8%. The sustainable nature of intermodal rail transport is expected to drive the intermodal market.

Want to learn more on the intermodals market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3705&type=smp

The intermodal market consists of sales of intermodal rail freight transportation services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide the transportation of freight in an intermodal container. In this mode, handling of the freight is not done manually when changing a rail carrier, thus increasing the security of the transported product substantially. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Intermodals Market Trends

Organizations are implementing precision scheduled railroading that is gaining popularity in the intermodal market over recent years. Precision scheduled railroading (PSR) is a plan that includes centralizing operations, reducing staff, running less, heavier, faster trains, and optimizing the network to increase efficiency.

Global Intermodals Market Segments

The global intermodals market is segmented:

By Type: Container-on-Flatcar (COFC), Trailer-on-Flatcar (TOFC)

By Destination: Domestic, International

By Application: Oil and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial and Manufacturing, Construction, Chemical, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Others

By Geography: The global intermodals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global intermodals market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intermodals-global-market-report

Intermodals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides intermodals global market overviews, intermodals global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the intermodals market, intermodals market share, intermodals global market segments and geographies, intermodals market players, intermodals market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The intermodals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Intermodals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Union Pacific Railroad, Canadian National Railway, CSX Transportation, Norfolk Southern Railway, BNSF Railway, DB Schenker, SBB Cargo, CTL Logistics, VTG Rail Logistics, and Kuehen+Nagel Logistics.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Food Containers Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-containers-global-market-report

Tank Wagons Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tank-wagons-global-market-report

Long-Distance General Freight Trucking Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/longdistance-general-freight-trucking-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC